Carmelo Hayes pulls off big heist on NXT 2.0 to become new North American Champion

After Isaiah "Swerve" Scott successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes made his move.

Carmelo Hayes cashed in his Breakout Tournament Winner's Contract to defeat Swerve and become the new NXT North American Champion.

Carmelo Hayes had won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament which guaranteed him a championship shot of his choosing. For several weeks, he teased everyone regarding which title he'd pursue. After adding Trick Williams to his side, he even hinted that the duo could go after the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Before the night started, Escobar eliminated the rest of Hit Row so they couldn't interfere in the main event. When it was time for the title match, Escobar sent Joaquin Wilde, Elektra Lopez, and Raul Mendoza to the back.

Mendoza and Wilde came down later to distract Swerve, but Williams and Hayes took them out. In the end, Swerve put Escobar away to retain his title.

As Swerve was celebrating his win, Hayes held up his hand before turning on him. He signed his contract and the match was set.

In proper Money in the Bank cash-in fashion, it didn't take long for Carmelo Hayes to become the new North American Champion.

Carmelo Hayes' win represents change brought on with NXT 2.0.

Swerve was heading to SmackDown after Hit Row was drafted to the blue brand. This match ended the feud with Escobar while also taking the title off of Swerve.

In a tweet, the new champion said that he doesn't miss the shots he takes:

After his win, Carmelo Hayes became one of the first newer stars to win a title in NXT 2.0. NXT was re-branded so that WWE could build in-house stars rather than count on talent from the independent scene.

Hayes was around before but, technically, is an independent standout. He has WWE's backing since he was chosen to win the 2021 Breakout Tournament. Hayes' title win won't be the first title change before the end of 2021.

