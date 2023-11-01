"Carry a whip" - WWE veteran sends message following surprising RAW loss

A WWE Superstar has sent a message following a surprising loss during the Trick or Street Fight last night on RAW in South Carolina.

Natalya and Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green have been in a feud on the red brand as of late. The veteran recruited Nikki Cross to team up against Green and Niven on a recent episode of RAW, but it didn't go as planned. Cross stood on the ring apron in a trance and did not offer to help her tag team partner.

Last night on RAW, Chelsea Green and Natalya battled in a Trick or Street Fight. Nikki Cross appeared during the match and scared Green after it was revealed that she was hiding under a pumpkin. Chelsea went on to pick up the victory in the gimmick match with the help of Piper Niven.

The former champion took to social media today to share a message following the Trick or Street Fight on RAW. The veteran wore an interesting Halloween costume last night, and you can check it out in her post below.

"Keep calm and carry a whip. 🐰🖤 🎃," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Natalya breaks character to praise WWE RAW star

Natalya recently broke character to praise Becky Lynch as a performer.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Natalya praised The Man for her ability to adapt to whatever has been given to her. She added that Lynch can have a match with anyone on the roster and can make whatever has been given to her work on WWE television.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work," said Nattie. [From 03:47 – 04:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Natalya has had a tremendous career as a WWE Superstar but has been on a bit of a losing streak as of late. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can bounce back following her loss last night on WWE RAW.

Did you enjoy the Trick or Street Fight on WWE RAW? Who would you like to see challenge Green and Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championship?

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here