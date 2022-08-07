"Cash it in, beat him, get him out of there!" - WWE veteran buries Theory and says he should lose the MITB contract (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Theory is not ready for a top spot in WWE and urged the company to book him to lose the Money in the Bank contract.

The 25-year-old superstar has featured prominently on TV since winning the coveted briefcase last month. Despite being unsuccessful in cashing in his contract at SummerSlam, Theory still has a lot of time left to make the most of the opportunity to become a world champion.

However, Vince Russo wasn't too high on Theory as a potential main eventer and felt that the former NXT star should be on the unwanted list of talents who failed to cash in their MITB contracts.

Here are the former WWE writer's honest opinions on the upstart from this week's Writing with Russo episode:

"Cash it in, beat him, get him out of there! Get him out of there! Yes, Cash it in, beat him, 1...2...3, let it be the quickest guy to lose the briefcase," stated Vince Russo. "Like, literally, pin him 1...2...3, get him out of there and let's move on. Yes [cash it in on Reigns]." [04:11 - 04:40]

Will WWE continue pushing Theory following Vince McMahon's retirement?

Theory's push on the main roster garnered momentum after Vince McMahon began taking an interest in the young superstar.

Branded as Mr. McMahon's protégé, Theory was involved in multiple backstage segments with the former WWE CEO over the past year, eventually leading to his first title win.

His brief reign with the United States Championship was followed by a monumental victory at Money in the Bank, and the upstart has since been waiting for the chance to catch Roman Reigns off guard.

Reports stated that Vince McMahon saw Theory as a "young John Cena" and was serious about making him a future megastar. However, with McMahon no longer the creative head, will Triple H continue backing Theory and reward him with a successful Money in the Bank cash-in?

How would you like to see WWE book Mr. Money in the Bank moving forward? Let us know in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far