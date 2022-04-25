×
Vince McMahon reportedly sees Theory as "a young John Cena"; big plans in the works for him

The current United States Champion is being compared to a "Young John Cena" by WWE Management!
Theory has grown exponentially within the last two years in WWE. Despite being sent back down to NXT following his first call up to the main roster in 2020, the Georgia native has seen unprecedented success in the company. Now, Vince McMahon is seemingly all in on the young star.

From starting a storyline with McMahon, playing a prominent role at WrestleMania 38, and recently becoming United States Champion, the RAW standout clearly has the backing of WWE's decision-makers. A recent report seems to suggest this as well.

According to WrestleVotes, sources state that McMahon views the current United States Champion as "a young John Cena" and wants to do everything in his power to make his push successful.

"Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful," WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter.
Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful”

The young star won his first championship in WWE on the April 18th edition of Monday Night RAW. He defeated former champion Finn Bálor in a hard-fought bout, much to the dismay of many fans online and in attendance at the show.

This is not the first time that the Selfie King has been compared to the 16-time World Champion. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently said he sees McMahon's protege as a "company man" like Cena was. He continued his praise by suggesting that Theory is "cut from the same mode" as Cena.

World-renowned professional wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently said that the aforementioned clash with Balor was "a good pro wrestling match." He noted that the former member of The Way is helping bring newfound attention to the United States Championship.

Theory says "I'm a better US Champ than you" to John Cena in a backhanded Happy Birthday post

During a recent WWE live event, Theory successfully defended his United States against Finn Bálor, prompting fans to boo him incessantly. The 24-year-old star noticed that one of the fans in attendance was wearing John Cena attire and took the opportunity to make a statement about the future Hall of Famer.

In the now-viral video, he approached the young fan and informed him that his United States Championship made him "better than John Cena".

Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69
Time will tell what the future holds for the reigning WWE United States Champion from here on out and whether he follows in Cena's footsteps.

