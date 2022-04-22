Booker T says young WWE star is a "company guy" like John Cena

WWE RAW Superstar Theory can become a star similar to John Cena, as per Booker T.

Theory has been pushed by Vince McMahon to be a top guy, with the RAW star featuring heavily in storylines alongside the WWE Chairman. After playing an important role at WrestleMania 38, Theory won his first title in the company this past week when he defeated Finn Balor to become the United States Champion.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Theory's potential and why McMahon is backing him to become a big name in the company.

“He’s a guy that, you know, let’s just say, a company guy. There’s nothing wrong with that. John Cena was a company guy, a guy that was willing to go out and get the work done no matter whether it was winning or losing. I’m going to go out here and I’m going to get the job done. Whether it’s promoting sales, whatever, I’m going to get the job done. I see a guy like Theory being cut from that same mode. So when he won the U.S. championship, it’s the beginning of the rise of Austin Theory," said Booker T. [H/T WrestlingNews]

The two-time Hall of Famer further stated that Theory always seems determined to do better than everyone else on the card.

Theory was motivated by John Cena to be a WWE star

The RAW Superstar recently revealed that John Cena was a huge influence on him when he was a kid and the 16-time world champion was the one who inspired him to become a superstar.

"He [John Cena] was my main person that motivated me, but I knew at a young age that I wanted to be in WWE, so, I was just a weird kid like 12, I was like ‘I’m wasting time, I need to get ready for my career’, so being like 13-14 people were like ‘what are you doing?’, I was like ‘oh I’m just getting ready for my career in WWE," said Theory.

Theory's stock in the company has skyrocketed over the last six months, with Vince McMahon even stating that he could become a future world champion on television.

