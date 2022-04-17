WWE Superstar reveals how John Cena motivated him from a young age

WWE Superstar Theory has revealed how John Cena's on-screen personality helped motivate the former during his youth.

Theory signed with WWE in 2019 and soon reported to the Performance Center. During Cena's main event run in WWE, his mantra of 'Never Give Up' seemed to have struck a chord with a young Theory.

In a recent interview with Mark Andrew on the podcast, My Love Letter To Wrestling, Theory stated how Cena's personality helped motivate him through school.

"His character and his personality and the things he did and the decisions he made, it made me feel motivated through you know being bullied and stuff in school, just other stuff like that." (From 17:59 to 18:18)

Austin Theory @austintheory1 @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. https://t.co/1fKBMrAG5P

With his infectious personality and skills in the ring, many have likened Theory to Cena as possibly the next big face of the company. However, with everything that John Cena has accomplished in WWE, those will be some big shoes for Theory to try and fill.

John Cena inspired Theory from a young age to make it to WWE

Like many of his generation, Theory was a hardcore Cena fan, as Vince McMahon's protege grew up during the height of Cena's run in WWE.

Continuing his conversation with Mark Andrews, Theory spoke about how seeing Cena on-screen led to him wanting to pursue a career in WWE from an early age.

"He (John Cena) was my main person that motivated me, but I knew at a young age that I wanted to be in WWE, so, I was just a weird kid like 12, I was like ‘I’m wasting time, I need to get ready for my career’, so being like 13-14 people were like ‘what are you doing?’, i was like ‘oh I’m just getting ready for my career in WWE" ( From 18:28 to 18:54)

Theory has only been on the main roster since October 2021 and has already featured in a marquee WrestleMania match, working with the likes of Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the process.

