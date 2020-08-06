During the 12-man Tag Team Match between The Elite & FTR and The Dark Order that kicked off AEW Dynamite, it seemed that Dax Harwood sustained an injury and had to be helped to the back. Now, Cash Wheeler provided an update on his status.

Cash Wheeler says that Dax Harwood is still good on one leg

As noted, Dax Harwood had to be helped to the back during the 12-man Tag Team match on AEW Dynamite. Cash Wheeler on Twitter said that they were good, but Dax Harwood will still kick some a** on one leg or two.

A sign of things to come? (Screenshot)

It should be noted that Hangman Page accompanied FTR to the back and was absent for a period of the match. Eventually, Page did show up, and when it seemed he was about to score a win for his win, Brodie Lee countered with a Discuss Clothesline and scored the pinfall for The Dark Order.

It'll be interesting to see where this goes in the storyline between FTR, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega. What has been clear is that FTR and Kenny Omega have never been on the same page. How will it pan out? Only time will tell.