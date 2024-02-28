Cassie Lee fka Peyton Royce reacts to Shawn Spears' surprise WWE return after five years

Cassie Lee, fka Peyton Royce, has reacted to her husband Shawn Spears' surprise WWE return.

Spears is back in WWE after five long years. He was released by the promotion in 2019 after requesting his release. He went on to work for All Elite Wrestling and several independent promotions before leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion last year.

Tonight, Shawn Spears attacked Ridge Holland with a chair on NXT, immediately making a statement upon his return. Cassie Lee took to Twitter immediately after and reacted to it:

😉 You did that!!!! 👏 @ShawnSpears 💐," she wrote.

"Home sweet home," she wrote in another tweet.

Spears was quite popular among the WWE Universe during his previous run in the promotion. He went by the moniker of Tye Dillinger back then.

Shortly after his release from WWE, he appeared on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and discussed requesting his release:

“It put me in a bad place because my performance was suffering. I was dreading it. I was praying that [the audience] would acknowledge that I still existed because it felt like I didn’t at the time. When you’re not giving it your all, they could see it, and it wasn’t fair to them. It was time to go. I was probably late in leaving, actually.” [H/T Fightful]

Spears is back and looks better than ever. It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the 43-year-old star in the near future.

