  Catastrophe strikes for WWE as TNA Wrestling stars dominate Showdown main event

Catastrophe strikes for WWE as TNA Wrestling stars dominate Showdown main event

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 02:23 GMT
Ricky Saints in the main event of NXT vs TNA Showdown [Image Credits: WWE on X/Twitter]
Ricky Saints in the main event of NXT vs TNA Showdown [Image Credits: WWE on X/Twitter]

The main event of the WWE NXT vs TNA Showdown featured the Men’s Survivor Series rules match, featuring some of the top men from NXT and TNA competing for glory. The match started with Team NXT getting the upper hand with some hard-hitting action, but things ended with a massive turnaround as Team TNA struck two massive pinfalls.

Je'Von Evans and Myles Borne ended up getting eliminated early in the match, with a massive catastrophe striking for their team, as TNA dominated the entire main event. This ended with the Captain of Team NXT, Ricky Saints, and the co-Captain, Trick Williams, left to defend themselves against four massive names.

While Ricky Saints tried to regain some momentum for his team, things switched gears when Trick Williams walked out on the NXT Champion, leaving him alone in a battle against four, and Saints had no option but to get decimated in the main event.

While the Saints worked hard and eliminated two names from TNA, the catastrophe that initially gave the Mike Santana-led team the upper hand ultimately became the turning point of the match. Team NXT marked a loss in the main event of the Showdown, and the competition overall ended in a tie.

What’s next for the WWE NXT Champion, Ricky Saints, after leading his team to a loss against TNA?

While Ricky Saints was the captain of the team, he was the only one who could make an impact in the match and ended up being betrayed by Trick Williams, which further led to NXT’s loss.

With the massive walkout in the main event, Williams and Ricky Saints will soon begin a rivalry, and only time will tell how WWE portrays their storyline in the next few weeks.

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
