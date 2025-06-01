Cathy Kelley, Carlito, Nia Jax and other WWE stars react to Raquel Rodriguez’ rare personal update

Raquel Rodriguez recently made an appearance at the red carpet event for Tudum, Netflix’s global fan festival. Many other WWE Superstars were also present at the event, such as Raquel’s tag team partner Liv Morgan and her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio, as well as their longtime rival Rhea Ripley.
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan recaptured the Women’s Tag Team Championship for The Judgment Day on RAW after WrestleMania 41, after losing them just the night prior at the Grandest Stage of Them All to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, becoming the only tag team to have won the titles four times on the main roster.
After her appearance at Tudum, Raquel Rodriguez shared a post on Instagram where she was posing with the Women’s Tag Team Championship on the stage of the Netflix event.
“Move aside, Champ coming through!” Rodriguez wrote.
Raquel’s post seems to have resonated with many, as several active members from the WWE roster, like Carlito, Cathy Kelley, Nia Jax, and many others, have reacted to this update.
The former NXT Women's Champion rarely posts about her appearances at media events and fan gatherings, and this was a rare update from the 34-year-old about an official appearance after winning the Women's Tag Team Titles with Liv Morgan.
Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, Liv Morgan gets a shot to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match
Raquel Rodriguez’s tag team partner, Liv Morgan, will compete in a Triple Threat match on the upcoming episode of RAW, against Ivy Nile and the newest addition to the Monday Night RAW roster, Stephanie Vaquer, to determine who will qualify for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Fellow Judgment Day recruit Roxanne Perez has already qualified for the match. It will be interesting to see if this week will mark another episode of miscommunication between the women of The Judgment Day, or if Liv Morgan will win the bout, capitalizing on the potential shenanigans caused by her Judgment Day crew to be the final woman from RAW to qualify for the match.