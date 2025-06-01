Raquel Rodriguez breaks silence after major non-WWE appearance

Raquel Rodriguez, who made her return to WWE at Bad Blood last year to join The Judgment Day, has been on a very strong run since. She has managed to stay a champion for the majority of her tenure since coming back, having captured the Women’s Tag Team Championship twice, most recently on RAW after WrestleMania, only a day after losing them at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rodriguez recently made an appearance at the red carpet event for Netflix’s global fan festival, Tudum. Many WWE Superstars, like her Judgment Day allies Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, as well as her arch-nemesis Rhea Ripley, were also present at the event.

Raquel shared a picture of herself posing with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from the event on Instagram. She broke her silence after the appearance with a very interesting caption. It seemed like she was asking the Second City Saint, CM Punk, who was potentially in her way on stage, to make way for the champion.

“Move aside 😎 Champ coming through!” she wrote.

You can see her Instagram post here:

Rhea Ripley sends a message to Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to her long-standing rival, Raquel Rodriguez on Instagram. Big Mami Cool recently posted some beach photos of herself from what appears to be her latest vacation.

Rhea Ripley left a rather heartfelt comment on her picture.

“You and your Lafufu go perfectly together 💅🏽,” Ripley wrote.

Even though bitter enemies in kayfabe, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez seem to share a very nice bond off-screen and are very good friends in real life. Ripley is set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next, while Rodriguez could soon defend her title now that Liv Morgan is back.

