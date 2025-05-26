Rhea Ripley breaks character to send a message to Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley has sent a message to Judgment Day member and long-term rival Raquel Rodriguez. She reacted to the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions' latest photos on Instagram.
Rodriguez and her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The duo defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria after they had won the titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
On Instagram, Ripley reacted to Rodriguez's Lafufu doll and claimed they went perfectly together.
"You and your Lafufu go perfectly together 💅🏽" wrote Ripley.
Check out a screengrab of Ripley's comment on Rodriguez's Instagram post:
Raquel Rodriguez considers Rhea Ripley as her real-life sister
Raquel Rodriguez has stated that she considers Rhea Ripley her real-life sister and claims they have a never-ending on-and-off rivalry, which is a typical characteristic of a sibling relationship.
Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, the Judgment Day member broke character to discuss Ripley's growth as a superstar. She concluded by stating that working alongside the former WWE Women's World Champion was a "pleasure" for her. Rodriguez said:
"I look at Rhea like my real-life sister, which is also a never-ending rivalry. That's just what sisters do, you know? We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. But at the end of the day, they're always there. Rhea has come such a long way on her own as the superstar in Judgment Day, as this megastar that she is today. So, working with her is always going to be a pleasure of mine,"
Rodriguez is working on Monday Night RAW with the rest of The Judgment Day. Her tag team partner and stablemate, Liv Morgan, is absent from television but is expected to return soon.
Meanwhile, Ripley has qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.