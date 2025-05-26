  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley breaks character to send a message to Judgment Day member

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 26, 2025 18:22 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Judgment Day member (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley has sent a message to Judgment Day member and long-term rival Raquel Rodriguez. She reacted to the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions' latest photos on Instagram.

Rodriguez and her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The duo defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria after they had won the titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Instagram, Ripley reacted to Rodriguez's Lafufu doll and claimed they went perfectly together.

"You and your Lafufu go perfectly together 💅🏽" wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's comment on Rodriguez's Instagram post:

also-read-trending Trending
Raquel Rodriguez considers Rhea Ripley as her real-life sister

Raquel Rodriguez has stated that she considers Rhea Ripley her real-life sister and claims they have a never-ending on-and-off rivalry, which is a typical characteristic of a sibling relationship.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, the Judgment Day member broke character to discuss Ripley's growth as a superstar. She concluded by stating that working alongside the former WWE Women's World Champion was a "pleasure" for her. Rodriguez said:

"I look at Rhea like my real-life sister, which is also a never-ending rivalry. That's just what sisters do, you know? We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. But at the end of the day, they're always there. Rhea has come such a long way on her own as the superstar in Judgment Day, as this megastar that she is today. So, working with her is always going to be a pleasure of mine,"
Rodriguez is working on Monday Night RAW with the rest of The Judgment Day. Her tag team partner and stablemate, Liv Morgan, is absent from television but is expected to return soon.

Meanwhile, Ripley has qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

