Cathy Kelley comments after major WWE star quits social media

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:17 GMT
Cathy Kelley (via WWE
Cathy Kelley (Image via WWE's YouTube)

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley has sent a heartbreaking message on her X handle. She saw the backlash that Chelsea Green received for her comments about Hulk Hogan's legacy, after which Green announced she's quitting social media for a while.

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025. Shortly after, Chelsea Green commented on his passing and received massive backlash from a lot of fans. Green finally had had enough and announced she's stepping away from social media.

Cathy Kelley recently took to her official X handle and reacted to the unfortunate aftermath of Hogan's passing. She sent a message to fans who targeted Green for her comments on The Hulkster:

"There are so many things in the current state of the world that make me sad and angry and confused. but what I’ll never understand is why some people chose to take their frustrations out on strangers online instead of directing that same energy toward the real issues."
Hogan's passing was met with a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe on social media. While hundreds of thousands of comments were posted remembering his contributions to the business, many others brought up his past controversies, including racist comments that he once made in a leaked tape.

