Cathy Kelley has furious response to video showing her in a relationship with current WWE star

Cathy Kelley has quickly become one of the most popular on-screen figures in WWE. She has now reacted to a video showing her in a relationship with a current Stamford-based promotion superstar.

Known for her backstage interviews and her friendship with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Samantha Irvin, Kelley is quite a popular name among WWE fans on X/Twitter. Just as she is friendly with some stars, there are others that Cathy Kelley is quite antagonistic with, at least in character. Unfortunately for Grayson Waller, he falls among these stars.

The video in question was from a WWE game that has been doing the rounds. It showed Cathy Kelley and Grayson Waller accompanying each other to the ring as the Iconic Duo. In the commentary, Corey Graves says that she has started a beautiful relationship that will be a turning point in her career in the Stamford-based company with Waller.

Retweeting the video, Kelley said that the video was fake, not once, but thrice.

"fake fake fake," Cathy Kelley shared.

Given that she is not on the best terms with Waller in character, this came across as hilarious with fans reacting to her tweet as well.

Cathy Kelley and Grayson Waller have had some altercations in character before

Grayson Waller has not had the friendliest relationship with Cathy Kelley. The Moment Maker once even asked her to stop messaging him when backstage in an interview.

The on-screen WWE star decided to put an end to those rumors before they could even begin by posting a screenshot of their chat history, where Grayson Waller was in her message requests and not in her DMs, showing that he had instead sent her a DM.

The two stars may not be the best of friends on-screen and are definitely not in a relationship, but they have been paired up in interviews regularly. It remains to be seen if Waller responds to Kelley's tweet.

