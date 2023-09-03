Cathy Kelley reveals she received DM from a male WWE Superstar after denying allegations

WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley recently took to Twitter to reveal that she received direct messages from SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller.

At the 2023 Payback premium live event, Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes as his guest. During the segment, Jey Uso returned to WWE and switched brands from SmackDown to RAW.

After the segment, Kelley interviewed Waller backstage, leading to the 33-year-old asking her to stop DM'ing him. However, the SmackDown personality took to Twitter to post a screengrab of The Arrogant Aussie DM'ing her instead. She also sent a four-word message.

"Like we needed proof," wrote Kelley, reacting to Waller's abovementioned allegations.

Check out Kelley's screengrab below:

What did Grayson Waller say after his segment with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Payback?

In the aftermath of Grayson Waller's segment with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, he was interviewed by Cathy Kelley. The interviewer asked Waller how he was feeling after being on the receiving end of a Superkick from Uso.

Waller wasn't too bothered despite being attacked on his own show, as he believed videos and clips of the segment were about to go viral on social media.

"You think you funny, huh? A lot of people are laughing right now about what happened, but I just had two of the biggest stars in the entire industry on my show, and regardless of what happened, that clip is about to go viral. This is a good day for Grayson Waller, I guess that's The Grayson Waller Effect. Stop DM'ing me too, okay? I'm over that."

In recent months, Waller has appeared in segments with WWE legends like John Cena and Edge. Cena was confronted by the 33-year-old at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Waller on an episode of SmackDown.

