[WATCH] 33-year-old WWE Superstar breaks silence after Jey Uso beatdown at Payback

WWE Superstar Jey Uso finally made his much-awaited appearance at Payback. 33-year-old star Grayson Waller broke his silence after the former Bloodline member superkicked him.

Jey showed up during Cody Rhodes' interview on The Grayson Waller Effect when The American Nightmare announced that the former Bloodline member will now be a part of Monday Night RAW instead of SmackDown. As soon as Jey made his way out to the ring, Waller started with his trash-talking, resulting in Uso superkicking the Aussie.

Following the show, WWE posted a digital exclusive interview with Grayson Waller in which Cathy Kelley asked him how he felt after being on the receiving end of Jey Uso's superkick.

The Aussie Icon said that he knows a lot of people are laughing because of that segment, but it doesn't matter because he had two of the biggest stars on his show and believes the clip of his beatdown is about to go viral.

"You think you funny, huh? A lot of people are laughing right now about what happened but I just had two of the biggest stars in the entire industry on my show and regardless of what happened, that clip is about to go viral. This is a good day for Grayson Waller, I guess that's the Grayson Waller Effect. Stop dming me too okay? I'm over that," said Waller. [0:15 - 0:34]

You can check out his interview below:

Paul Heyman mocked Jey Uso for quitting WWE

After Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother Jey Uso at SummerSlam, the latter quit the company on the following SmackDown episode before making his return at Payback on September 2.

Recently, on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman mocked the former tag team champion and threw away his action figure.

"Well, that's Jey, right? [while holding Jey's action figure]. Jimmy can hang out, we will discuss him another time. And Jey flew the coop, he quit WWE. So, we don't need those anymore [throws Jey's action figure away]," said Heyman.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it seemed like Jimmy Uso wanted in on The Bloodline once again as he helped Solo Sikoa defeat AJ Styles in the main event.

