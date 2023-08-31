"We don't need those anymore" - WWE Superstar insults Jey Uso after he "quit" WWE following a major betrayal

Jey Uso recently announced that he "quit" WWE after he was betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Bump, Jey was insulted by his former Bloodline stablemate Paul Heyman.

Heyman, who was in the studio for this week's show, took notice of a Jey Uso action figure and threw it away after the former tag team champion's recent actions:

"Well, that's Jey, right? [while holding Jey's action figure]. Jimmy can hang out, we will discuss him another time. And Jey flew the coop, he quit WWE. So, we don't need those anymore [throws Jey's action figure away]," said Heyman [44:30-44:55]

Watch the latest edition of The Bump:

Former WWE star Manu recently teased joining The Bloodline

Manu is a former WWE star and a member of the Anoa'i family. During his time in the company, he was a part of the Legacy faction with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking in an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News.Co, the 38-year-old, claimed that he would be open to joining The Bloodline storyline. He also expressed his interest in teaming up with Rhodes once again.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes was unsuccessful in dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after interference from Solo Sikoa. Manu said:

"It could easily happen. I could easily join, you know, Roman. I could easily join The Usos. I could easily join Cody. I mean, there’s plenty of ways you can introduce me back to TV. So, you know, anything could happen in the World Wrestling Federation. I say that all the time and I always say that. That’s my thing and I feel that to be true.”

It remains to be seen what plans the creative team has in store for The Bloodline's current angle, considering that Jey Uso was betrayed by his own brother, Jimmy.

Do you think Jey Uso will return to TV? Sound off in the comment section

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.