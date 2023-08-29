"It could easily happen" - Roman Reigns' cousin teases returning to WWE after over fourteen years

Roman Reigns has dominated a majority of WWE over the past three years since he returned to the company during the Pandemic Era and became The Tribal Chief. Recently, former Legacy member and one of many cousins to Reigns, Manu, spoke about possibly returning to the company.

The Bloodline has slowly ended on Friday Night SmackDown after dominating the brand for nearly two years. Jey Uso has left WWE, and Jimmy Uso has nowhere to go. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' only saving grace has been Solo Sikoa, who's always by his side along with Paul Heyman.

Speaking to Steve Fall of Wrestling News.Co, the 38-year-old star, was asked if the company ever contacted the star and asked him to join The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. Here's what he had to say:

"It could easily happen. I could easily join, you know, Roman. I could easily join The Usos. I could easily join Cody. I mean, there’s plenty of ways you can introduce me back to TV. So, you know, anything could happen in the World Wrestling Federation. I say that all the time and I always say that. That’s my thing and I feel that to be true.” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Manu worked on WWE's main roster for nearly two years, where he was seen teaming up with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

What's next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, Jey Uso did the unthinkable and pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in nearly four years. After his win, The Bloodline viciously attacked Jimmy Uso and took him out before the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Main Event Jey Uso fought his brother's honor and the right to become the next Undisputed Champion and The Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam. However, Jimmy turned his back on Jey and cost him the match.

After the event, Jey announced that he was done with Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and Friday Night SmackDown and left unceremoniously. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso is set to appear on the SmackDown before Payback Premium Live Event.

According to several reports, the match between Jimmy and Jey won't likely happen anytime soon as WWE plans to save the match for a more significant event. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has no title defense announced for Payback.

