Cathy Kelley posts heartfelt message reacting to unexpected WWE release

WWE backstage personality Cathy Kelley has shared her reaction to a recent WWE release.

SmackDown commentator Kevin Patrick was removed from his role mere days ago. His stint lasted a few weeks before WWE decided that he wasn't fit for the role. For the time being, WWE veteran Michael Cole will replace Patrick in the commentary booth.

Shortly after, PWInsider reported that WWE had released Kevin Patrick. Many fans were taken aback by the release and felt that he shouldn't have been let go. Here's the report:

“WWE announcer Kevin Patrick has been officially released by WWE, PWInsider.com can confirm...While Patrick was liked personally, there had been a feeling for some time that he was not the right person for the role.”

WWE's backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley, has shared an Instagram story reacting to Kevin Patrick's release.

Sheamus also joined Cathy Kelley in bidding Patrick goodbye

It seems like Kevin Patrick was a beloved figure backstage in WWE. Shortly before Cathy Kelley's Instagram story on his release was shared, former WWE Champion Sheamus tweeted out a heartfelt message calling him a "true professional."

“Such a privilege to have worked with Kevin Patrick, a true professional and a true Irish man. I hope to see more great things from this fella in the future.. may the road rise to meet ya @kev_egan!"

As for Cathy Kelley, she has been a mainstay in WWE since her return to the company in late 2022. She has been doing incredibly well as a backstage interviewer and boasts quite a large fan following on her official Instagram and TikTok handles.

Kelley is also good friends with several WWE Superstars, most notably Maxxine Dupri and Rhea Ripley. Kelley can be seen occasionally having amusing social media interactions with The Nightmare.

