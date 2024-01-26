"Triple H was brutal," "That was unnecessary" - WWE Universe reacts to the shocking release of 38-year-old personality

WWE's landscape changed drastically when the old regime was forced to step down and was replaced by Triple H and his new regime. Recently, fans reacted to a popular personality's release, which came out of nowhere ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Today, Kevin Patrick was released from WWE under Triple H's regime. The release came as a shock as fans didn't expect the management to release the personality abruptly. Earlier this month, a report stated that Patrick was in hot water, and the management is evaluating his performance on the main roster.

However, a sudden release was not expected by the fans, and many believe that the move was aggressive and not required. The WWE Universe came out in support of Kevin Patrick's release and wondered why the management made a rigorous move with the color commentator.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans wanted him to step down from his role as commentator, but no one wanted him to be fired from the promotion.

Former WWE employee slammed Kevin Patrick's commentary on Monday Night RAW

In 2021, Kevin Patrick signed with WWE and began his journey as an on-screen personality. He made his way to the main roster after he worked with the developmental brand. In 2022, he joined Monday Night RAW as a commentator under Triple H's regime.

Last year, he moved to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Corey Graves as the management decided to have a two-man booth for weekly shows.

On an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Patrick's work and criticized him for his performance on the red brand.

"This guy, I don't even know his name. Whatever, Dana Patrick? I don't even know his name. This guy opens up the show with such low, boring energy. This is why I'm so tired of the excuses. What's the excuse that this guy can't be excited about opening up this show?" [From 5:53- 6:27]

Kevin Patrick's release came as a surprise as fans were expecting a demotion, not a release. It will be interesting to see what Patrick does next in his career.

