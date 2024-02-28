Cathy Kelley reacts to 43-year-old star shockingly returning to WWE after nearly five years

Cathy Kelley recently shared her reaction to a veteran performer who has unexpectedly returned to WWE after leaving the company in 2019. The said performer is Shawn Spears, who appeared on this week's edition of NXT.

Spears, who earlier went by the name Tye Dillinger, first worked for WWE from 2006 to 2009 and then again from 2013 to 2019. Despite becoming a fan-favorite in NXT, the 43-year-old struggled to make a mark on the main roster. After several start and stop pushes, Shawn Spears eventually left the company in 2019 after requesting his release.

He went on to join the then-upstart promotion AEW. While he had a promising start, a growing roster with several big-ticket names hindered Spears' momentum as he was used only sporadically on TV. Late last year, Shawn Spears announced that he was leaving AEW. A few months down the line, he's back in WWE now, as he appeared on this week's NXT, taking out Ridge Holland.

As expected, his return generated immense buzz, with many sharing their reactions. One of them was Cathy Kelley, who shared two emojis to express her joy at the Perfect 10 returning to the promotion.

Could Shawn Spears make it big in WWE this time?

If fan consensus on social media is anything to go by, Shawn Spears has made a great first impression with his return. Unlike his previous run with WWE, where he played a babyface, Spears has returned as a heel. The Chairman's beatdown of Ridge Holland has instantly made him a despicable figure on NXT TV.

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Spears in the promotion this time around. The angle with Holland is sure to result in a high-profile match between them. If Shawn Spears manages to emerge victorious in their feud, it could propel him to the top of the card in NXT and maybe get him a place on the main roster.

Are you excited about Shawn Spears' return? Do you see him winning a title in NXT?