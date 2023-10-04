Cathy Kelley reacts to Dominik Mysterio's title win on WWE NXT

Cathy Kelley has shared her reaction to Dominik Mysterio's second NXT North American Title win.

Rhea Ripley had earlier made it clear to Dominik Mysterio that she wouldn't let him come home if he lost to Trick Williams tonight. Mysterio ended up defeating Williams on NXT, thus becoming the North American Champion again.

Cathy Kelley was quite happy after Dominik lost the NXT North American Title to Trick Williams. She even took a shot at him while responding to Rhea Ripley's angry reaction to his loss. It seems like many fans had tagged Kelley in tweets mentioning Dominik's win tonight, and she wasn't thrilled.

Kelley has had a few run-ins with Dominik on social media over the past few weeks. She certainly isn't a fan of him taking Ripley away from her. Not long ago, Kelley posted a sad video showing her reaction to Ripley and Dominik hanging out together.

As for Dominik, he's now on cloud nine, after winning the NXT North American Title once again. He has been on a roll for quite some time now, and it remains to be seen who will challenge him now that he's champion again.

Are you happy with Dominik Mysterio winning his second NXT North American title? Sound off in the comments section below.

