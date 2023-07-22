[WATCH] Cathy Kelley's heartbreaking reaction when she saw Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio together

Cathy Kelley's latest post on Instagram has left fans feeling sorry for the SmackDown interviewer.

Kelley is still not over her 'breakup' with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The 34-year-old couldn't believe her eyes when Ripley wrote in a tweet that Samantha Irvin was her new girlfriend. Since then, Kelley has been desperately trying to "get back" with Ripley.

Cathy Kelley took to Instagram after SmackDown and shared a backstage clip. In the video, she can be seen helplessly watching as Rhea Ripley and Dominik walk past her together. Check out the story HERE.

Cathy Kelley recently had an idea to mend her 'relationship' with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley recently announced an AMA via a tweet and Kelley noticed the same. She asked Ripley to share her thoughts on couples counseling. It's clear as day that Kelley would go to any lengths to get back with Ripley.

Kelley made her WWE return in October 2022. She was mostly used as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand since her return and was recently moved to the blue brand. As per Kelley, an email sent to Stephanie McMahon led to her return to the promotion. Here's what she told Denise Salcedo:

"It started with an email to Steph [Stephanie McMahon]. We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night Raw. I was back and better than ever!" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kelley is one of the most beloved personalities on WWE TV and fans have massive respect and admiration for her. Her fans would love for her to succeed in wooing Ripley once again.

