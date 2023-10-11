Cathy Kelley reacts to Paul Heyman seemingly recruiting for The Bloodline on WWE NXT

Cathy Kelley reacted to Paul Heyman seemingly recruiting superstars for The Bloodline on WWE NXT.

Tonight is a big night for NXT as several main roster stars are scheduled to make an appearance on the show. The show kicked off with Cody Rhodes, Ilja Dragunov, and Dominik Mysterio. Fans also got to witness Asuka return to NXT.

But the biggest match of the night is the main event bout between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. What makes this match even more interesting is that John Cena will be in the corner of Hayes, while Paul Heyman is set to be in Breakker's corner.

However, it looks like Heyman is on NXT for official Bloodline business too. He met with The Rock's daughter Ava Raine backstage, and seemed to be in full recruitment mode. The interaction got a lot of people talking. Even WWE personality Cathy Kelley reacted to their interaction.

Ava Raine has found herself all alone after her stable seemingly ended last week. Hence, this might be the perfect time for her to join The Bloodline.

