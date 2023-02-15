Cathy Kelley reflects on her WWE departure three years ago

Cathy Kelley is very much back in the fold in WWE after departing the company three years ago.

Two days before NXT Takeover: Portland, Kelley took to social media to shock the wrestling world by announcing her departure from the company following the conclusion of that event.

While many members of the WWE Universe were disappointed by her departure, they were pleasantly surprised to see her return under the Triple H creative regime of WWE RAW last year.

Kelley took to social media today to reflect on her departure from NXT three years ago. It's clear that the moment still weighs heavily on her mind, but she was truthful when she said it wasn't a goodbye and simply a see you later, tweeting out:

"3 years ago today *broken heart emoji* told ya i'd be back *smirking emoji*," Cathy Kelley said in a tweet.

Cathy Kelley pokes fun at Baron Corbin's night on WWE RAW

It hasn't been a good couple of weeks for Baron Corbin on WWE RAW, and Cathy Kelley didn't help matters last night during their backstage segment on the show.

Kelley approached the self-proclaimed Modern Day Wrestling God last night on Monday Night RAW to ask about being abandoned by WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield on last week's show.

Before Corbin could really speak on it, he was interrupted by Kelley for a surprising in-ring segment between Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes instead.

This led to Kelley trying to interview Corbin again afterward, where he proceeded to run down both Zayn and Rhodes until The American Nightmare attacked him and defeated him in an impromptu matchup.

Kelley seems to have fond memories of last night's interaction with Corbin and took to social media today to poke fun at the segment, tweeting out:

"Can someone send a screenshot of me shooshing @BaronCorbinWWE? I need it for the memes," Cathy Kelley said in a tweet.

