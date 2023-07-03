WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has shared a clarification after her recent tweet received backlash from some fans.

The 34-year-old WWE personality recently traveled to Italy and shared several pictures from her travels on her official Twitter and Instagram handles. Kelley was also impressed with the hospitality of Italian men.

Last night, Cathy Kelley shared a tweet praising Italian men for helping her with her bags. She also took a jibe at American men for cutting in line to board first on airplanes.

"Why is it that italian men will literally jump over each other to help you with your bags, meanwhile american men stay pretending they don’t see you so they can cut in line to board first on an airplane 🙄."

Some users weren't happy with Kelley's tweet, and she received a bunch of responses from upset fans. She later posted a tweet clarifying her comment.

Check it out below:

"idk why this is triggering to some of y’all. i’m not expecting anyone to help me (it’s nice when someone from any gender helps in a plutonic, non-creepy, boundary respecting way), but call me crazy… not cutting others (same airline status and all) seems like basic human decency?"

WWE recently moved Cathy Kelley to SmackDown

Cathy Kelley had been a mainstay on WWE RAW since her return to the company last year. In a major change, Kelley was moved to SmackDown, where she will continue her duties as a backstage interviewer alongside Kayla Braxton.

Rhea Ripley, Cathy Kelley's best friend in real life, had much fun at Kelley's expense following her move to the blue brand. She flirted with Samantha Irvin at a WWE live event and declared that she was her new girlfriend. Kelley played along with the joke and begged The Nightmare not to leave her for Irvin.

What do you think of Kelley's tweet? Was the fan backlash to her tweet justified? Sound off in the comments below.

