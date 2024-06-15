Cathy Kelley says Drew McIntyre's friend tried to 'impress' her; he responds on Twitter

Cathy Kelley had a hilarious interaction with Drew McIntyre's friend on Twitter. The friend in question is none other than Scottish pro wrestler Jack Jester.

Cathy Kelley is currently in Scotland for the WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 event. She recently tweeted that one of Drew McIntyre's friends stuck an entire pen up his nose in an attempt to impress her.

"last night one of @DMcIntyreWWE ’s friends stuck a whole pen up his nose to try and impress me. is this what all scottish people are like?" Kelley wondered.

The friend in question, pro wrestler Jack Jester, has now responded to Kelley's tweet.

"It was nice to meet you too😂," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre had some heartfelt comments before he faced Damian Priest

The Scottish Warrior is all set to take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

At the Clash at the Castle kickoff event, McIntyre revealed that his wife is currently having an emergency surgery.

"I wasn't gonna talk about it, but I can't stop thinking about it, the one person who's not gonna be there is my wife," he said. "She's in surgery right now, emergency surgery. And she told me, I want you to go there and bring that title home, and I'm gonna bring that title home! I've very much got my eye on the ball," he said. "I've never, ever been this focused in my life. I didn't think it was possible. The last Clash was a stab through my heart, my family's heart, the whole of the UK. I cannot let it happen again Scotland." [H/T WrestlingInc]

At the Clash at the Castle 2022 event, Drew McIntyre lost an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match to Roman Reigns. Following the loss, he sang a song with Tyson Fury in what he now describes as the worst moment of his career.

McIntyre now has a chance to make things right and win the top title at Clash at the Castle: Scotland by putting Priest down.

Will McIntyre leave Scotland with championship gold?