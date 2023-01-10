WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has sent a heartfelt message to her best friend Samantha Irvin on the latter's birthday. For those unaware, the latter is the real-life girlfriend of Ricochet.

WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin celebrated her birthday on January 9, 2023. She received birthday wishes from several wrestling personalities on Twitter and Instagram.

Irvin's close friend and fellow WWE co-worker Cathy Kelley also put up a birthday wish for her on Instagram. Here's what she wrote in her story:

"she is one of the most beautiful humans on the inside and out. she's kind, and funny, and smart, and a badass. she has more talent in her baby toenail than most humans do in their whole body, yet she's still humble af about it. if i were in charge of the Hot 100 list i'd list her as all 100. beyond grateful she even acknowledges my existence. happy birthday wifey!!! @samanthairvinwwe"

A screengrab of Kelley's message to Samantha Irvin on Instagram

Samantha Irvin's boyfriend Ricochet also put up a story on her birthday that can be checked HERE.

Cathy Kelley and Samantha Irvin are pretty close in real life

Not long ago, Kelley and Irvin put up tweets joking that the two had a "woman crush" on each other. The duo has had nothing but praise and admiration for each other whenever they've interacted on social media.

Kelley had a stint with WWE from 2016 to 2020. She was brought back to WWE in October 2022.

While speaking on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing, she revealed the reason behind her WWE exit in 2020:

“You know, I really wanted room for growth. And it feels like at the time, I had hit a cap there of what I was able to do... With WWE’s schedule it doesn’t always allow you to focus on other creative ventures, and those are things that are — I mean, as you guys know very very very time consuming,” said Cathy Kelley. [H/T 411Mania]

The Sportskeeda community wishes a very happy birthday to Samantha!

