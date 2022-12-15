"Ask Ricochet" - two female WWE stars admit having crushes on each other

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley recently revealed that they have a crush on each other.

Irvin joined the Stamford-based company in April 2021. After working for a while as a ring announcer in NXT, the 27-year-old moved to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Kelley had a four-year run as a host and backstage interviewer in WWE before leaving the company in 2020. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old returned to work as a backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW.

Recently, a fan tweeted about his attraction to both ladies. Kelley responded to his tweet, stating that she also has a crush on Irvin.

"To be fair @SamanthaTheBomb is my woman crush too," she wrote.

Ricochet's girlfriend responded to Kelley's comment, stating that she also has a crush on the RAW backstage interviewer.

"& @catherinekelley is mine, no 🧢 ask Ricochet 😁," Irvin replied.

Samantha Irvin is currently dating WWE Superstar Ricochet

After dating for a few years, NXT star Katana Chance and Ricochet seemingly broke up in early 2021. The former Intercontinental Champion then entered a new relationship with Samantha Irvin. The couple started dating in March 2021. However, they confirmed their romance in November 2021 when they posted a photo together on their social media accounts.

Last October, the SmackDown ring announcer celebrated her boyfriend's birthday by sending him a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Verified H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y to my perfect match. My soul mate, my best friend. We love you so much 👑 Thank you, Lord 🙏🏽" she wrote.

