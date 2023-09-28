Cathy Kelley sends a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan amid her WWE absence

Cathy Kelley recently took to social media to send a message to Liv Morgan while she recovers from her current injury.

Morgan is a former SmackDown and Women's Tag Team Champion. Prior to being written off WWE television, she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the tag team titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, a fan dedicated a poster to Morgan that read, 'We Miss You Liv Morgan.' In response, Kelley claimed that it was her holding the sign.

"that's me holding the sign" wrote Kelley

Check out a screengrab of Kelley's comment on Morgan's Instagram post:

Liv Morgan revealed the reason behind her current WWE absence

Liv Morgan's last appearance on WWE television saw her get attacked by Rhea Ripley.

Speaking in a recent interview with Muscle and Health, the 29-year-old revealed that she is currently injured, which is the actual reason behind her absence. Morgan stated that she is currently focusing on her nutrition and wanted to get into the best shape of her life before returning to WWE. She said:

"I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes,"

Amid Morgan's absence, her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Morgan could possibly go after Ripley in an attempt to potentially dethrone The Eradicator.

