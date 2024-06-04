Cathy Kelley sends a message aimed at Jey Uso, shares backstage photo with him

Cathy Kelley recently took to social media to share a backstage photo with Jey Uso. On this week's Monday Night RAW, Jey returned to WWE after being absent for a while.

Jey's last match on the red brand was when he lost to Gunther in the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. A win would've set up a potential clash against Randy Orton in the final for Main Event Jey.

On RAW, Jey declared his intentions to win the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. After the show, Kelley shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the former champion and sent a message about the latter's iconic glasses.

Trending

"On Mondays, we wear Yeet glasses," wrote Kelley in the caption of her Instagram post.

Check out Cathy Kelley's Instagram post below [photo with Jey in second slide].

Jim Cornette discussed Jey Uso's match against Gunther

Jim Cornette has praised Jey Uso's current gimmick and growing popularity among fans.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said he was happy to see Jey's rise and praised him for his match against Gunther. The wrestling veteran added that The Ring General brought out the best in everybody.

"The fans did the lights and the waves, and it is a great visual and the people love him. I'm not mad the people love Jey Uso. I just wish he would tighten up some of the things he's doing so that they would continue to love him. But in this match, he tried extra hard, and Gunther, I think, brings out the best in everybody."

Expand Tweet

At Backlash France, Jey unsuccessfully challenged Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Priest retained his title after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh interfered in the contest.

Jey would aim to challenge for a world championship again in 2024. However, WWE has also teased the possibility of him reigniting his feud with The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Paul Heyman confronted him backstage in France.