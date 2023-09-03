Cathy Kelley sends a message to John Cena

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley has shared a message addressed to John Cena on her Instagram stories.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, John Cena made his big return to WWE. Cena was then interviewed by Cathy Kelley, and the veteran stated that he couldn't wait for WWE Payback.

Cathy Kelley later shared bits of her interview with Cena on her Instagram stories. She also said 'Hi' to Cena and added that she would see him at WWE Payback. Check out her stories below:

Cathy Kelley's message to John Cena ahead of WWE Payback

As fans are aware at this point, Cena is the host of WWE Payback this year. The legend welcomed the WWE Universe to Payback, and found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of insults by his former rival, The Miz.

Cena ended up being the special referee for the singles bout between The Miz and LA Knight. The latter picked up a massive win over The A-Lister, to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Cena's current stint will see him appear on WWE shows for about two straight months. He is also set to travel to India for WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. He will team up with Seth Rollins, with the duo taking on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Drop your reactions to Cathy Kelley's stories about Cena in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here