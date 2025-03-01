Cathy Kelley sends a message after Logan Paul trolls fans by coming out to John Cena's music

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 01, 2025 04:28 GMT
Cathy Kelley and Logan Paul (Images via WWE's YouTube and WWE on X)

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley has responded to Logan Paul coming out to John Cena's music on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Paul's actions left the WWE Universe fuming with rage.

Cena is mere months away from finishing off his career as a pro wrestler. Many fans are unhappy with Cena not making regular appearances on WWE TV during his retirement tour.

When John Cena's music hit on tonight's episode of SmackDown, fans went bananas. They were left seething when they saw Logan Paul come out seconds later.

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley put up a post shortly after, reacting to Paul's actions.

"Just landed in toronto 🤗 heard everyone booing @LoganPaul all the way from the airport #SmackDown."
John Cena will be one of the six participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He has one last opportunity to grab a main event spot at what will be his last WrestleMania. Cena failed to win the Royal Rumble match a few weeks back and immediately announced his participation in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Logan Paul will also compete in the match and will do everything in his power to come out victorious. The majority of the WWE Universe doesn't want him to survive the hellish structure. though, especially after what he did tonight.

