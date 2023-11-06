Cathy Kelley sends a message after Roman Reigns almost slaps Byron Saxton

Cathy Kelley has reacted to Roman Reigns picking on Byron Saxton at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Byron Saxton took on the in-ring announcing duties. The former wrestler did an incredible job and received praise from many fans on social media. One moment involving Saxton stood out, though, and left fans in splits.

When Roman Reigns entered the ring for his Undisputed WWE Universal title match against LA Knight, he suddenly noticed Saxton and almost slapped him in a hilarious moment. Saxton immediately moved away while an annoyed Reigns stared at him with cold, dead eyes.

Cathy Kelley noticed the viral video of Reigns intimidating Saxton at Crown Jewel and couldn't help but feel sorry for the announcer. She tagged both Reigns and Saxton in her tweet as well. Check out her response below:

"not @WWERomanReigns doing @ByronSaxton like that 😭 #WWECrownJewel."

Roman Reigns was victorious at Crown Jewel

LA Knight was confident that he was going to be a different challenge for The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel. Here's what he told Alex McCarthy:

"Man, you know what, I'm not gonna ask you to believe that it's gonna be different. Now, what I'm going to do is I'm going to say, 'Hey, show up and see why it's different.' Because the bottom line is every one of those guys, they kind of came in from a different angle as far as the way they're approaching this whole thing. And again, I said this the other night, I'm not looking to finish a story. I'm not looking to finish anything. I'm looking to start something new. And that's what we're going to do." [H/T Daily Mail]

Unfortunately, LA Knight suffered the same fate that many big names before him did. It remains to be seen what's next for him after he failed to beat Reigns. As for Byron Saxton, the WWE announcer hasn't yet commented on Reigns picking on him at Crown Jewel.

