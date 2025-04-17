Cathy Kelley sent a one-word message to Dominik Mysterio while reminding him of the shark cage he was suspended in during the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event.
Mysterio was on Liv Morgan's side for her Women's World Championship defense against Rhea Ripley. However, he was suspended in a shark cage that was hanging from above. Despite Dirty Dom being unable to interfere in the match, Morgan successfully retained her title after the returning Raquel Rodriguez helped her current tag team partner and Judgment Day stablemate defeat The Eradicator
On social media, Kelley shared a photo of a shark cage with a mannequin of Mysterio that she had spotted at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 41.
"lol @DomMysterio35 #WWEWorld," wrote Kelley.
Check out Kelley's post on X/Twitter:
Mysterio responded to Kelley with the following GIF:
Dominik Mysterio says he would let Finn Balor win at WrestleMania 41
Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he would let Finn Balor win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He admitted that Balor was the "dad that stepped up".
Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, the 28-year-old superstar stated he would do the right thing this weekend and let Balor pin him if it all comes down between him and The Prince.
"Are you familiar with firefighter training? So what I would do in this situation, right, is I'd grab, go to roll, and grab his arm, and turn his body. So, he would end up on top of me to get the pin. It's seniority, and like I said, Finn's been the dad that stepped up. So you got to do what's right."
Dominik Mysterio and Balor will compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship, also involving Bron Breakker and Penta. The four superstars have crossed paths regularly leading up to the match on RAW.
Interestingly enough, though, Mysterio remains the only superstar who hasn't gotten a pinfall victory over one of his opponents leading up to The Showcase of The Immortals.