Dominik Mysterio shares strategy to ensure Judgment Day win at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio has revealed an impeccable strategy to bring the WWE Intercontinental Championship to The Judgment Day at WrestleMania. The 28-year-old is set to be in action on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Dirty Dom and his stablemate Finn Balor will challenge for the IC Title in a Fatal Four-Way match that will also feature Penta and the champion Bron Breakker. Mysterio and Balor appear to have made peace with each other heading into the all-important bout at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Speaking on the latest edition of RAW Recap, Sam Roberts asked Dominik Mysterio what he would do if he got in a position to pin Finn Balor to secure the win. The two-time WWE NXT North American Champion noted he would make sure the veteran stayed on top of him to secure the win. He added that Balor was the senior member, which would be the right thing to do.

"Are you familiar with firefighter training? So what I would do in this situation, right, is I'd grab, go to roll, and grab his arm, and turn his body. So, he would end up on top of me to get the pin. It's seniority, and like I said, Finn's been the dad that stepped up. So you got to do what's right," he said. [From 44:04 onwards]

You can check out Dominik Mysterio's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio backs major WWE champion to retain his title at WrestleMania 41

Elsewhere on the WrestleMania card, Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against his arch-rival Jey Uso. The YEET Master has never defeated The Ring General in one-on-one contests before.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik Mysterio predicted Gunther would continue on his merry ways against Jey Uso. The Judgment Day member mocked the challenger for failing to save his twin brother from the Imperium leader's vicious attack.

"I think Gunther all the way because, I mean, look at Jey. Look what happened to his brother. Like, he was bleeding out in the middle of the ring, couldn't break the little zip tie. Of course [Mysterio is capable of breaking a zip tie], I'm the world's strongest man. How much does Braun Strowman press? I press more than him," he said. [From 8:49 to 9:08]

You can watch the video below for Dominik Mysterio's comments:

WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, this weekend. It will be interesting to see how many titles change hands on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

