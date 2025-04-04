Dominik Mysterio predicts Gunther vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. In an exclusive interview, Dominik Mysterio gave his thoughts on which wrestler will leave The Show of Shows with the title.

On March 31, Gunther defeated Jey's brother Jimmy in a non-title match on RAW. After the bout, The Ring General tied Jey to the middle rope and forced him to watch as he attacked a bloodied Jimmy in the ring.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio predicted Gunther as the winner of the upcoming match:

"I think Gunther all the way because, I mean, look at Jey. Look what happened to his brother. Like, he was bleeding out in the middle of the ring, couldn't break the little zip tie. Of course [Mysterio is capable of breaking a zip tie], I'm the world's strongest man. How much does Braun Strowman press? I press more than him." [8:49 – 9:08]

Watch the video above to hear more from Dominik Mysterio. His on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, also gave her take on John Cena's heel turn.

Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 41 match

At the time of writing, Dominik Mysterio is not advertised to wrestle at WrestleMania 41. However, the Judgment Day member could still be added to the card ahead of the two-night event.

On March 31, Mysterio gained momentum ahead of WrestleMania 41 by teaming up with Finn Balor to defeat Bron Breakker and Penta on RAW. Realistically, the 27-year-old would likely have to earn an Intercontinental Championship opportunity in the next two weeks to book his ticket to WrestleMania.

Breakker, the current Intercontinental Champion, has been targeted by Balor and Penta in recent weeks. The powerhouse superstar is expected to compete at WrestleMania, but his opponent has not yet been confirmed.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More