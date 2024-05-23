Cathy Kelley sends a seven-word message to Dakota Kai in the aftermath of WWE RAW

WWE presenter and interviewer, Cathy Kelley, has sent a message to Dakota Kai after she was busted open on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Kai took part in a tag team match featuring three other tandems.

Kai teamed up with her Damage CTRL stablemate, Kairi Sane, for a Fatal Four Way tag team bout to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark walked out as the winners and are set to challenge Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for their gold.

On Instagram, Kai shared a set of photos after she was busted open on RAW. Reacting to the post, Kelley sent a short message to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

"She said blood sweat and no tears," wrote Kelley.

Check out a screengrab of Kelley's Instagram comment in the tweet below.

At Backlash France, The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Belair and Cargill. Following the defeat, Asuka has been on hiatus and is recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, Sane has been teaming up with Dakota Kai in The Empress of Tomorrow's absence.

Tiffany Stratton also reacted to Dakota Kai being busted open on WWE RAW

Dakota Kai's Instagram post caught the attention of multiple WWE Superstars, including Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie has previously teamed up with Damage CTRL and has feuded with the faction's former leader, Bayley.

At Backlash France, Stratton came close to dethroning Bayley and winning the WWE Women's Championship. Naomi was also a part of the Triple Threat Match.

On Instagram, Stratton sent a four-word message to Kai, reacting to her injury. The former NXT Women's Champion wrote:

"LONG LIVE THE KINGGGGGGG."

The latest edition of RAW was a disappointing affair for Damage CTRL. The faction came up short in the number one contenders Women's Tag Team Championship match and IYO SKY failed to qualify for the Queen of the Ring finals. The Genius of the Sky was beaten by Lyra Valkyria in the semifinal.