Tiffany Stratton sends a four-word message to Dakota Kai after she was busted open on RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai was busted open during her match. Kai teamed up with Kairi Sane for a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match to determine the number one contender for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Fatal Four-Way Match was won by Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who will challenge Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the titles. Belair and Cargill won the titles dethroning The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France.

Taking to Instagram, Kai posted photos of her after being busted open which caught the attention of several superstars, including Tiffany Stratton. The former NXT Women's Champion commented on the post and sent a four-word message to the Damage CTRL member.

"LONG LIVE THE KINGGGGGGG," wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Dakota Kai opened up about the evolution of women's wrestling

Women's wrestling has evolved a lot throughout the last few years in WWE. Dakota Kai previously opened up about the same subject.

Speaking on 97.7 QLZ, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated that women in the Stamford-based company can showcase their talent a lot more compared to the past.

"Women’s wresting back then was not really a thing and within the last 10, even 20 years, women have been able to showcase their talent a lot more seriously and that means main eventing shows, having stipulation matches like Hell in a Cell. Matches that really only the guys did back in the day. So, I think it has been such a cool experience. Even just to have a slight part in changing the way people look at women’s wrestling. Because that is half of the battle too, changing the idea of what people think of women’s wrestling."

Dakota Kai is a member of Damage CTRL. The faction has been one of the most vital aspects of the women's division, especially during their time on SmackDown. The group also consists of Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY. The trio were recently drafted to RAW earlier this month.