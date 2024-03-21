Dakota Kai praises potentially injured WWE star ahead of SmackDown

Dakota Kai has praised a potentially injured WWE Superstar ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. Kai has betrayed Bayley in recent weeks, and The Role Model is no longer a part of Damage CTRL.

In an interview on 97.7 QLZ, Kai was asked about Asuka and what it was like working with her in Damage CTRL. The former champion noted that she was glad The Empress of Tomorrow was on her side because she is very intimidating.

Kai added that the veteran is great at what she does, and she has been watching her for a long time. Asuka reportedly suffered an injury during Damage CTRL's attack on Bayley last week.

"I’m glad to be on her [Asuka] side because she is a very intimidating person. She obviously super cool. Asuka is someone I have watched for a long time too, even before she was with the company. She is still so damn good and it is crazy to be able to get a front row seat to witness how good she is. Like everyone in the group is amazing, IYO and Kairi I’ve known a long time too, but Asuka is like, gosh she is just so good. And I am super grateful every day that she is there and on my side," she said. [From 11:48 - 12:20]

Dakota Kai on how women's wrestling has evolved in WWE

Dakota Kai has revealed that women's wrestling has evolved a lot in WWE over the past couple of decades.

During her conversation on 97.7 QLZ, the Damage CTRL member noted that female WWE stars now get the chance to compete in matches that used to be reserved for male stars.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion added that half of the battle is getting WWE fans to change their perception of women's wrestling.

"Women’s wresting back then was not really a thing and within the last 10, even 20 years, women have been able to showcase their talent a lot more seriously and that means main eventing shows, having stipulation matches like Hell in a Cell. Matches that really only the guys did back in the day. So, I think it has been such a cool experience. Even just to have a slight part in changing the way people look at women’s wrestling. Because that is half of the battle too, changing the idea of what people think of women’s wrestling," she said. [From 09:45 to 10:30]

Kai was one of the original members of Damage CTRL when the group debuted at SummerSlam 2022. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction following the WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania.

