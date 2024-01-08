Cathy Kelley sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley and The Rock after their backstage interaction

Following his return at RAW: Day 1, The Rock interacted with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley. Taking to Instagram, Kelley reacted to The Great One's post with a three-word message.

On the first WWE show of the year, The Rock made a surprise appearance and interrupted Jinder Mahal. He hit the People's Elbow on the former WWE Champion before addressing the WWE Universe. During his promo, The Great One namedropped The Head of the Table and teased a potential clash against Roman Reigns down the road.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock dedicated an Instagram post to Ripley, to which Kelley reacted to.

"Mami fan club," wrote Kelley.

Check out a screengrab of Kelley's Instagram comment below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley discussed R-Truth not being a part of The Judgment Day

For weeks, WWE veteran R-Truth has tried his best to become an official member of The Judgment Day.

However, Rhea Ripley has confirmed that the 51-year-old is not a part of the group. Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Ripley said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Expand Tweet

At Day 1, Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile.

What are your thoughts on Cathy Kelley's message to Ripley and The Rock? Sound off in the comment section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.