Cathy Kelley set for a massive non-WWE project

WWE personality Cathy Kelley has landed a new non-wrestling role. She’s been cast in an upcoming movie, with new details emerging about the film’s title and other cast members.

She announced it herself on social media two weeks ago, but didn't provide any details as she wanted to keep it confidential. This will be her film debut. She’s no stranger to the camera, however, as she appears on RAW every week interviewing wrestlers backstage.

Deadline has reported that Cathy Kelley has joined the cast of the action comedy movie Karate Ghost, which is still in production. Michael Jai White, Natalie Zea, and comedian Bobby Lee will also be part of the film.

"Set in a town ruled by absurd karate law, the film watches as a lonely teen forms an unlikely bond with the ghost of his late father’s favorite action hero. What begins as a haunted mentorship quickly escalates into a fight for identity, legacy, and redemption. Rozon leads the cast as Johnny Maim, a washed-up ’90s action star who died tragically mid-stunt now trapped in the afterlife and hungry for one last shot at glory, with Gobbo playing grieving 15-year-old Bobby Brody," reported Deadline.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Cathy Kelley was training to be a manager at the WWE Performance Center

It was reported several weeks ago that the RAW interviewer was preparing for a new role in WWE. According to PWInsider, Kelley had been training and participating in promo classes at The Performance Center, with the idea that she could potentially be used as a manager.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) that WWE did have a plan and working idea for her to become a manager.

Expand Tweet

Regarding the Karate Ghost movie, it will be directed by James Mark. It entered production in Toronto, Canada. A release date has not been provided yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More