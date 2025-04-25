Latest on Cathy Kelley's new WWE role - Reports 

WWE personality Cathy Kelley is reportedly getting a new major on-screen role in the company. This development has emerged following what can arguably be considered as one of the best WrestleManias of all time, which took place in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old currently serves as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand on Netflix. Previously, reports indicated that Cathy Kelley had been training at the Performance Center and participating in promo classes, suggesting a potential managerial role.

However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reportedly confirmed that the current plan and the working idea for the RAW broadcaster is indeed to be a manager.

Former WWE star slams Cathy Kelley's work ethic

Initially, Cathy Kelley joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2016 during WrestleMania 32 week in Dallas. After leaving the promotion four years later, she returned in 2022 and has since been a crucial part of conducting backstage interviews of superstars and legends alike.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman criticized the 36-year-old's professionalism, stating that she prioritized her appearance, such as choosing glasses, over diligently preparing for her reporting duties. The former RAW Interim GM contrasted Cathy Kelley's apparent lack of preparation, both in the past when he was in WWE and present, with Jackie Redmond's dedication to her craft.

"Because Cathy Kelley is clueless, that's why. She's worried about what kind of glasses she's gonna wear and try to be this really good reporter. And she never does prep. I mean, she didn't prep when I was there, so why would she prep now. It's all about the look for her and shooting that she's working out in the gym with Maxxine Dupri instead of working out her craft like Jackie Redmond does," Coachman said.

Only time will tell which WWE Superstar Cathy Kelley will reportedly manage very shortly.

