Cathy Kelley shows off stunning new look on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 17, 2025 20:17 GMT
Kelley is a backstage interviewer for the company. [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley showed off a stunning new look tonight on RAW. This week's episode of the red brand aired live from Brussels, Belgium.

Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley made an appearance on WWE RAW tonight to have a conversation with Penta on the entrance ramp. The former AEW star picked up an impressive victory over Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser during tonight's show.

During the interview, Penta made it known that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and will be defending the title against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor tonight on RAW.

Check out Kelley's new look and Penta's interview in the video below.

Kelley joined the promotion in 2016 and worked initially in NXT as a correspondent. She debuted for the company at NXT TakeOver: Dallas. Cathy Kelley left WWE in 2020 but returned a couple of years later as a backstage interviewer. She currently works on the RAW brand and can be seen every Monday night on Netflix.

The interviewer has become quite popular among wrestling fans and has had a hilarious online romance with Rhea Ripley in the past. Ripley dropped the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Edited by Harish Raj S
