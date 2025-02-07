Female WWE star sends a message after Rhea Ripley shares intimate moment with her 'ex'

A popular female WWE Superstar recently took to social media to send a message after Rhea Ripley shared an intimate moment with RAW's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley. The female star in question is the company's new signee, Jordynne Grace.

Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley are real-life best friends. The duo is always seen jokingly flirting with each other on social media. Kelley has also referred to herself as Ripley's 'ex' on multiple occasions in the past after Mami teased Samantha Irvin as her love interest.

Cathy recently took to X (fka Twitter) to upload a video with The Eradicator, where the two stars can be seen sharing a personal moment. In the clip, Mami showcased her strength by picking Kelley up with one hand.

This post caught recently signed WWE star Jordynne Grace's attention, and she left a comment on it. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion sent a five-word message, seemingly wanting to showcase her strength as well.

"Where do I sign up," she commented.

Rhea Ripley said she wants to face Jordynne Grace in WWE

During an interview with TV Insider last year in August, Rhea Ripley said that she would love to face Jordynne Grace, as she felt they could put on an incredible match.

The WWE Women's World Champion also acknowledged Grace's impressive physicality before mentioning that she was also very strong.

"I mean I would love to face Jordynne Grace. I think that would be a hell of a match. Strong girl versus strong girl. She probably has me on size a bit, but you know Mami is so strong. I would love it though. It would be an awesome match," Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley is currently focused on a possible challenge from the Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair. It remains to be seen if The Eradicator will face Jordynne Grace anytime soon.

