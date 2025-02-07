Rhea Ripley shares private moment with WWE personality

Rhea Ripley is close friends with one WWE personality. The two of them shared a private moment backstage recently.

Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley became close friends while working together in NXT. When Kelley returned to the WWE in 2022, their friendship remained intact. Over the years, the two of them interacted with each other several times on social media with playful banter and flirtations, which the fans found entertaining. Mami even called herself Cathy Kelley's wife.

When Rhea teased a romantic interest in Samantha Irvin, Cathy Kelley joked that they had broken up. She even suggested they go to "couples counseling". However, the two of them appeared together in various videos, which showed that they are still great friends.

Recently, Mami was testing her strength by picking up Cathy Kelley with one arm. The WWE backstage interviewer posted the clip on social media with the caption:

"she’s strong strong 😍 @RheaRipley_WWE."

Check out her tweet here:

Tommy Dreamer doesn't think Charlotte Flair will choose to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

After winning the 2025 Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair can now choose which champion she wants to face at WrestleMania 41. Given their history at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley begged Flair to pick her for one more match so that they could settle their score. However, The Queen told her that she would assess the other two champions and then make a decision.

Speaking on his Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer said that Charlotte will choose to face Tiffany Stratton over Rhea at WrestleMania 41.

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said. [22:20 - 22:44]

It will be interesting to see who Charlotte Flair will choose as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

