Cathy Kelley thinks WWE SmackDown star "looks SO damn GOOD"

WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley recently expressed her thoughts on how WWE Superstar Shotzi looked following the latter's return to the company during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Shotzi has been involved in a feud with former WWE Women's Champion Bayley for some time now. The Role Model went too far when she cut off a few locks of Shotzi's hair. Since then, Shotzi has been unhinged. This change in mindset for the star resulted in her shaving her head in a backstage segment.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley and IYO SKY were featured on The Grayson Waller Effect when Shotzi made her in-ring return with the new look. She attacked Bayley and attempted to shave her head with a trimmer.

Following the star's return, WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley took to Twitter and expressed how good Shotzi was looking.

"But Shotzi looks so damn GOOD," Kelley wrote.

Though Bayley managed to escape Shotzi this week, it will be intriguing to see how their feud will grow in the coming weeks. The star will be seeking revenge on The Role Model.

What do you think about Shotzi's new character and look? Let us know in the comments section below.

