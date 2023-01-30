Cathy Kelley tweets a two-word message to Rhea Ripley after her Royal Rumble win

WWE presenter Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to send a two-word message to Rhea Ripley after her historic Royal Rumble win.

Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number one spot and went all the way to win the match. She also eliminated a handful of superstars before dispatching Liv Morgan in the final moments of the Women's Rumble.

Taking to Twitter, Kelley shared a backstage photo of herself with Ripley and two other members of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The WWE personality sent a two-word message to Mami.

"mami mania," wrote Cathy Kelley.

Rhea Ripley commented on which champion she would like to face at WrestleMania 39

Speaking at the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Rhea Ripley mentioned the idea of stepping into the ring with Bianca Belair.

The Eradicator believes that she and The EST have always pushed each other to the limit.

"I'm gonna have a lot of thinking to do before WrestleMania. I'm very torn by this decision. I've stepped in the ring with Bianca many times, and I absolutely love every second in the ring with her. I think that we bring out a side of each other that not many people will see, and we really take each other to the absolute limit."

On the idea of facing Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title, Ripley stated that the thought of beating her for the first time ever and becoming a Grand Slam Champion sounds enticing.

It remains to be seen which champion The Judgment Day member will choose heading into WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, she might also have her hands full with Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, as she and her husband, Edge, returned at the Royal Rumble with the intention of taking out The Judgment Day.

The Nightmare even ate a spear from the Hall of Famer during the Men's Rumble match.

