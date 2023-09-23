Cathy Kelley has a two-word message for Grayson Waller after backstage 'incident' on WWE SmackDown

WWE announcer Cathy Kelly's feud with Grayson Waller had a new chapter this week on SmackDown.

The two stars started a rivalry on social media a few weeks ago. Things got heated between the two during an interview segment on SmackDown Lowdown, where Waller insinuated that Cathy was DM'ing him on social media. The WWE correspondent refuted the claims and came back hard at the Aussie star with some screenshots.

During this week's SmackDown tapings, Cathy Kelley posted a video on Twitter and TikTok. It seemed like while she was getting her hair and makeup done for the show, Waller emerged from nowhere and took off with her phone. Kelley even had a two-word message for the 33-year-old.

"Rude af 😒,"

Grayson Waller had a match on SmackDown this week

This week on SmackDown, the host of "The Grayson Waller Effect" found himself tagging with Austin Theory against The Brawling Brutes Ridge Holland and Butch.

It all started when Theory and Adam Pearce were backstage, and they encountered Ridge and Butch. Just as things were getting heated between the two parties, Waller showed up to side with Theory. Pearce felt that the two tandems could settle their differences in the ring and made the match official.

During the initial stages of the encounter, The Brutes dominated the new team of Theory and Waller. Ridge showed off his brute strength as he spun Waller around the ring, much to the amazement of the fans in attendance.

Butch and Holland paid homage to their leader Sheamus as they joined forces to hit the Ten Beats of Bodhran on Waller and Theory.

However, Theory and Waller came back strong in the final stages of the match. As Ridge caught Theory in a submission hold, the Aussie hit a picture-perfect Rolling Stunner to pick up the win for his team.

