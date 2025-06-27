"Cause bi**h, you're my Drake" - CM Punk references iconic Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef while addressing John Cena on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk referenced the iconic beef between famous rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake while addressing John Cena on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The feud between Lamar and Drake escalated in 2024 after the former's lyrics in the song "Like That" took the hip-hop industry by storm. This led to both rappers releasing a series of songs, including Drake's Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, and Family Matters. Lamar, meanwhile, released diss tracks titled Euphoria, Not Like Us, and Meet the Grahams.

CM Punk mocked Cena ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match tomorrow at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The challenger dressed up as The Franchise Player's old "Dr. of Thuganomics" persona and took multiple digs at the 48-year-old. Punk ended his promo by referencing the feud between Lamar and Drake, claiming that tomorrow night Cena will lose to "Kendrick". You can check out the segment by clicking here.

"Before you go, John, there's one more wish to make. Tomorrow night, you're gonna lose to Kendrick, cause b***h, you're my Drake." said CM Punk.

John Cena became the new Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 with his controversial win over Cody Rhodes after an assist from rapper Travis Scott. He successfully defended the title against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event and will put it on the line for the second time tomorrow at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

